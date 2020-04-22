Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2020 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The start of the 2020 NFL Draft is going to be a big night for a few of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Here are the OSU football players entering the draft and where they could land:

First round:

Chase Young

Defensive end

By all accounts, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow goes first to the Cincinnati Bengals, followed by Chase Young to the Washington Redskins.

Despite a suspension for an NCAA violation, Young was Big Ten defensive player of the year. He joined an elite group by becoming just the ninth defensive player to be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy since 1982.

Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jeff Okudah

Cornerback

Back-to-back Buckeyes. Most mock drafts have the Detroit Lions selecting Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 pick. Okudah checks all the boxes for a Pro Bowl caliber-cornerback: speed, size, skill and smarts. He is a standout in a Ohio State program with a long history of producing great defensive backs.

Jeff Okudah #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Clemson Tigers at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Second round:

J.K. Dobbins

Running back

We won’t likely see another Buckeye off the board until the second round. J.K. Dobbins was the first OSU running back to top the 2,000-yard mark. He also finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting. He could land in Buffalo, Miami or Tampa Bay.

J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the second half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Damon Arnette

Cornerback

Another solid Ohio State cornerback. Damon Arnette was a red shirt freshman, spending five years with the program and earning a lot of Big Ten honors. There’s a chance he falls into the third round.

Damon Arnette #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a 56-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines with K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Third round:

Malik Harrison

Linebacker

If another Buckeye sneaks into the second round, it’s Malik Harrison. He lead OSU in tackles as a junior and senior, with experience in all linebacker spots.

Linebacker Malik Harrison #39 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 29-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jonah Jackson

Guard

Jonah Jackson is a solid third-round draft selection. He transferred to Ohio State after four years at Rutgers. While he played left guard, Jackson could make the move to center.

K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his second half touchdown with Jonah Jackson #73 and Branden Bowen #76 against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State won the game 56-27. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Davon Hamilton

Defensive tackle

It could be a waiting game for Davon Hamilton. Mock drafts have him selected anywhere from the third round to the sixth. He’s coming off a great senior season.

Davon Hamilton #53 of the Ohio State Buckeyes leaves the field after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Fourth round:

K.J. Hill

Wide receiver

K.J. Hill is OSU’s all-time reception leader so it’s no surprise you’ll hear the word “dependable” used a lot with this wideout. We could see Hill creep into the third round.

K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball in the first quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Other Buckeyes to watch:

Austin Mack, wide receiver

Jordan Fuller, safety

Binjimen Victor, wide receiver

