Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2020 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The start of the 2020 NFL Draft is going to be a big night for a few of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Here are the OSU football players entering the draft and where they could land:
First round:
Chase Young
Defensive end
By all accounts, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow goes first to the Cincinnati Bengals, followed by Chase Young to the Washington Redskins.
Despite a suspension for an NCAA violation, Young was Big Ten defensive player of the year. He joined an elite group by becoming just the ninth defensive player to be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy since 1982.
Jeff Okudah
Cornerback
Back-to-back Buckeyes. Most mock drafts have the Detroit Lions selecting Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 pick. Okudah checks all the boxes for a Pro Bowl caliber-cornerback: speed, size, skill and smarts. He is a standout in a Ohio State program with a long history of producing great defensive backs.
Second round:
J.K. Dobbins
Running back
We won’t likely see another Buckeye off the board until the second round. J.K. Dobbins was the first OSU running back to top the 2,000-yard mark. He also finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting. He could land in Buffalo, Miami or Tampa Bay.
Damon Arnette
Cornerback
Another solid Ohio State cornerback. Damon Arnette was a red shirt freshman, spending five years with the program and earning a lot of Big Ten honors. There’s a chance he falls into the third round.
Third round:
Malik Harrison
Linebacker
If another Buckeye sneaks into the second round, it’s Malik Harrison. He lead OSU in tackles as a junior and senior, with experience in all linebacker spots.
Jonah Jackson
Guard
Jonah Jackson is a solid third-round draft selection. He transferred to Ohio State after four years at Rutgers. While he played left guard, Jackson could make the move to center.
Davon Hamilton
Defensive tackle
It could be a waiting game for Davon Hamilton. Mock drafts have him selected anywhere from the third round to the sixth. He’s coming off a great senior season.
Fourth round:
K.J. Hill
Wide receiver
K.J. Hill is OSU’s all-time reception leader so it’s no surprise you’ll hear the word “dependable” used a lot with this wideout. We could see Hill creep into the third round.
Other Buckeyes to watch:
Austin Mack, wide receiver
Jordan Fuller, safety
Binjimen Victor, wide receiver
