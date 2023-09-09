COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 5 Ohio State beat Youngstown State 35-7 in the Buckeyes’ first home game of the 2023 season.

Kyle McCord got the start at quarterback once again for the Buckeyes. The junior went 14 for 20 for 258 yards and three touchdowns, including two long touchdowns to Marvin Harrison Jr. who had a monster game. 13 of McCord’s 14 completions came in the first half.

Backup quarterback Devin Brown played several drives and finished 7 for 13 for 101 yards and no touchdowns.

Coach Ryan Day said after the game he’s not ready to make a decision right now about naming McCord as OSU’s permanent starter at QB. He added he’ll look at the film before making that decision.

As a group, the Buckeyes ran for 123 yards on 27 carries, including two touchdowns on five rushes for TreVeyon Henderson.

Ohio State allowed its first touchdown this season on the Penguins’ opening drive but didn’t budge the rest of the game. Denzel Burke added an interception in the win.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 9: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against Youngstown State at Ohio Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 9: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes high fives Julian Fleming #4 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Youngstown State Penguins at Ohio Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 9: Mitch Davidson #14 of Youngstown State celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord throws a pass against Youngstown State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown drops back to pass against Youngstown State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Youngstown State defensive back Makai Shahid, right, tackles Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, right, catches the ball in front of Youngstown State defensive back D’Marco Augustin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, top, tries to hurdle Youngstown State defensive back Ezekiel Blake during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts to a referee’s call against Youngstown State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 9: Devin Brown #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Youngstown State Penguins at Ohio Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

1st Quarter

Kyle McCord connects with Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 71-yard touchdown on the third play of the game. Buckeyes lead 7-0. 71 yards is a career-long reception for Harrison

Youngstown State marches 75 yards down the field on 11 plays and scores on a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Mitch Davidson. Tie game 7-7

Cameron Martinez was beat in man coverage for a 36-yard YSU first down on 3rd and 3 from the YSU 44-yard line

Kyle McCord throws a 39-yard touchdown to Marvin Harrison Jr. for hiss second of the game. OSU leads 14-7 with 1:20 left in the first quarter

2nd Quarter

Devin Brown is in at quarterback

Brown faced a 3rd and 25 and was stopped well short of the first down on a QB keeper but was hit late out of bounds. YSU was called for a personal foul.

TreVeyon Henderson scored on a 13-yard rushing touchdown on the next play. 21-7 OSU with 9:07 left in the second quarter

Kyle McCord is back in at QB and leads Ohio State on an 11-play, 90-yard TD drive capped off by a 28-yard pass to Emeka Egbuka on 4th and 2. OSU leads 28-7 with 3:06 left in the first half

3rd Quarter

Youngstown State got into OSU territory but Denzel Burke intercepts a pass in the end zone

TreVeyon Henderson rushes 30 yards for his second TD of the game. Ohio State leads 35-7 with 1:40 left in the third quarter

The Buckeyes forced an interceptions and three and out on YSU’s two drives in the third quarter

4th Quarter

Miyan Williams TD called back for holding on Chip Trayanum

Ohio State went for it on 4th and goal from the 5-yard line and Devin Brown was sacked for a turnover on downs

Ohio State forces a turnover on downs

Final: Ohio State 35 Youngstown State 7