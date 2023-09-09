COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 5 Ohio State beat Youngstown State 35-7 in the Buckeyes’ first home game of the 2023 season.
Kyle McCord got the start at quarterback once again for the Buckeyes. The junior went 14 for 20 for 258 yards and three touchdowns, including two long touchdowns to Marvin Harrison Jr. who had a monster game. 13 of McCord’s 14 completions came in the first half.
Backup quarterback Devin Brown played several drives and finished 7 for 13 for 101 yards and no touchdowns.
Coach Ryan Day said after the game he’s not ready to make a decision right now about naming McCord as OSU’s permanent starter at QB. He added he’ll look at the film before making that decision.
As a group, the Buckeyes ran for 123 yards on 27 carries, including two touchdowns on five rushes for TreVeyon Henderson.
Ohio State allowed its first touchdown this season on the Penguins’ opening drive but didn’t budge the rest of the game. Denzel Burke added an interception in the win.
1st Quarter
- Kyle McCord connects with Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 71-yard touchdown on the third play of the game. Buckeyes lead 7-0. 71 yards is a career-long reception for Harrison
- Youngstown State marches 75 yards down the field on 11 plays and scores on a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Mitch Davidson. Tie game 7-7
- Cameron Martinez was beat in man coverage for a 36-yard YSU first down on 3rd and 3 from the YSU 44-yard line
- Kyle McCord throws a 39-yard touchdown to Marvin Harrison Jr. for hiss second of the game. OSU leads 14-7 with 1:20 left in the first quarter
2nd Quarter
- Devin Brown is in at quarterback
- Brown faced a 3rd and 25 and was stopped well short of the first down on a QB keeper but was hit late out of bounds. YSU was called for a personal foul.
- TreVeyon Henderson scored on a 13-yard rushing touchdown on the next play. 21-7 OSU with 9:07 left in the second quarter
- Kyle McCord is back in at QB and leads Ohio State on an 11-play, 90-yard TD drive capped off by a 28-yard pass to Emeka Egbuka on 4th and 2. OSU leads 28-7 with 3:06 left in the first half
3rd Quarter
- Youngstown State got into OSU territory but Denzel Burke intercepts a pass in the end zone
- TreVeyon Henderson rushes 30 yards for his second TD of the game. Ohio State leads 35-7 with 1:40 left in the third quarter
- The Buckeyes forced an interceptions and three and out on YSU’s two drives in the third quarter
4th Quarter
- Miyan Williams TD called back for holding on Chip Trayanum
- Ohio State went for it on 4th and goal from the 5-yard line and Devin Brown was sacked for a turnover on downs
- Ohio State forces a turnover on downs
- Final: Ohio State 35 Youngstown State 7