Ohio State, Alabama to face off in home-and-home series in 2027-28

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 01: Cardale Jones #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028.

OSU will host Alabama for their first game in Ohio Stadium on September 18, 2027.

The Buckeyes will then return the invitation in 2028 by traveling to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for a game on September 9.

“We’d like to thank University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne and Senior Deputy Director of Athletics Finus Gaston, who worked so hard with us to get this series scheduled,” Diana Sabau, Ohio State Deputy Director of Athletics, said in a press release Thursday. “Building a non-conference schedule with tradition-rich programs is important to the competitive excellence of our program and the department, and it is great for our fans. We are excited for both schools and pleased to be able to share in this announcement today with the University of Alabama.”

The last time Ohio State and Alabama played head to head was in the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinals at the Sugar Bowl.

The Buckeyes beat the Crimson Tide 42-35 and then continued on the College Football National Championship, where they were had a 42-20 victory over Oregon.

Both Alabama and Ohio State are considered college football heavyweights and have been playoff contenders several times in the last five seasons. The Crimson Tide won national titles in both 2015 and 2017.

Ohio State now has six nationally significant home-and-home series scheduled with Power 5 teams in the next 12 years: versus Oregon, Notre Dame, Washington, Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

