Ohio non-contact sports and activities to resume soon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Thursday that gyms and other athletic facilities will soon be able to reopen.

He also announced some sports leagues can also resume operations on May 26.

Our sister -station WCMH reports these activities are non-contact or limited contact, such as golf, baseball, softball, and tennis, and other paddle sports. Guidance for those sports will also be available later Thursday.

A date for basketball, soccer, lacrosse, hockey and field hockey has not been determined. Husted said volleyball and gymnastics present their own set of challenges.

Husted said facilities like gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, dance studios, and tennis clubs will be able to open on May 26. Guidance will soon be posted on the protocols that those facilities must meet.

“The protocols are designed, the openings are designed, to allow us to do the things we love, while also keeping our loved ones safe.”