CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have placed a wager ahead of “The Game,” Ohio State University vs. University of Michigan.

“With Ohio State and Michigan both undefeated entering The Game, and with Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff berths on the line, the eyes of American sports fans will be on Columbus, Ohio and Ohio Stadium tomorrow,” DeWine said. “I am proud of and confident in our Buckeye football team again this year and am I willing to put a little skin in The Game with another friendly wager showcasing great Ohio food. O-H!”

DeWine offered Buckeye Pizza from Adriatico’s on the OSU campus; Stewart’s Root Beer, which was founded in Mansfield in 1924, and Jumbo Cream Puffs from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus in Columbus.

In 2021, DeWine also bet an assortment of Ohio-made sweets.

“In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up might be the most consequential to date with two undefeated teams putting their seasons on the line,” Whitmer said. “However, when the clock runs out, only one team will be crowned The Victors. That’s why I’m feeling good about this year’s bet with Governor DeWine of Ohio. After this win, it’s on to the Big Ten Championship game and almost certainly a guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoffs. Go Blue!”

This year, Whitmer put forward a Detroit-style gift package, including the famous Buddy’s pizza, a dessert from Good Cakes and Bakes, and a case of Vernor’s ginger ale.

On Saturday at noon, the Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Michigan Wolverines for the 118th meeting of “The Game.” Make sure to tune in on FOX 8.