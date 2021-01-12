Officials recommend self-quarantine for Browns fans returning from Kansas City game

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio health officials are urging Browns fans who travel from Ohio to Kansas City for Sunday’s game to self-quarantine for two weeks after returning home.

Missouri is one of 18 states, including Ohio itself, on Ohio’s COVID-19 travel advisory list because their testing positivity rates are above 15 percent. In Missouri, the positivity stands at 17 percent, which is slightly better than Ohio’s rate of 18 percent.

“Here’s the reality, we’re on our own list, and so are they,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told FOX 8 News Tuesday during a press conference. “We’re both high. It’s a list neither one of us wants to be on, so you have to be careful, whether you’re in Ohio or traveling out there.”

Under its travel advisory, the Ohio Department of Health recommends against travel to states on its list. For those who do, it recommends a 14-day self-quarantine after leaving.

“When we travel, we are stepping outside of our usual patterns of behavior,” said ODH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

He said that even if fans adhere to safety measures, they should quarantine upon return.

“When they come back into Ohio, it really will be important for them to be responsible and take a two week period to adhere to quarantine guidance,” Vanderhoff said.

Fans in Kansas City will find COVID-19 precautions at Arrowhead Stadium that are similar to those at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland: masks are required, capacity is limited and social distancing will be in place.

“There is a risk to travel, but it is more important how you travel, what you do, than the mere act of traveling,” DeWine said.

Only a limited number of people were allowed in the stands for the Browns game in Pittsburgh Sunday. Pennsylvania is also on Ohio’s travel advisory list, with a COVID positivity rate of 42 percent.

