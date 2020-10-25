Odell Beckham Jr. undergoing MRI Monday, after suffering game-ending knee injury against Bengals

CINCINNATI (WJW) — After sustaining an injury in the first quarter, Odell Beckham Jr. was not able return to the game to help the Cleveland Browns take on the Bengals.
After the game, which his team was able to win 37-34, despite a slow start in the first half, the team said that not much was known yet about OBJ’s injury, other than that it was to his left knee.
The team said an MRI is scheduled for tomorrow morning and that more would be announced at that time.
