Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Odell Beckham Jr. will not play on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans, head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Stefanski told reporters it’s the right thing to do.

The wide receiver was inactive for the season opener against Kansas City.

Beckham suffered an torn ACL last October and did not participate in a lot of team drills during training camp as he recovered.