Odell Beckham Jr. teases at return for Browns matchup against Bears

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.’s comeback is down to its final days, but the Browns star wide receiver didn’t commit to playing Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Beckham said he’s still taking things day by day in his return from a season-ending knee injury suffered in October. He spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time in nearly a year to explain the challenge of overcoming his latest injury while also giving vague answers about when he’ll be back on the field.

Beckham was close to playing in the season opener, but was a late scratch after going through warmups.

