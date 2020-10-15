Odell Beckham Jr. sent home from practice with illness

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home from the team’s practice facility on Thursday with an illness, head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Stefanski said he’s feeling under the weather and it’s out of an abundance of caution. Beckham was tested for coronavirus and the results will be available on Friday, according to the head coach.

“You have to be careful. I don’t want to assume anything,” Stefanski told reporters during a Zoom call on Thursday.

Stefanski said the team is following league COVID-19 protocols.

“I think we’re on high alert. That’s just 2020,” he said.

As for Mayfield, Stefanski said the quarterback has improved and was able to throw some passes during Wednesday’s practice. Mayfield took a hard hit in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over Indianapolis but finished the game.

Mayfield said “everything” on his right side was sore Wednesday when asked if the injury was specific to his ribs.

Mayfield didn’t throw a single pass and watched backup Case Keenum work with Cleveland’s receivers during the 10-minute window of practice opened to the media. The team had to move its workout inside because of rain on Thursday, so there was no visual evidence Mayfield did anything more.

The Browns are preparing to play the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

