Odell Beckham Jr. excused from practice for second straight day

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice on Thursday, multiple sources reported.

It’s the second day in a row he’s been excused.

Odell Beckham has been excused from Thursday’s practice, per league source #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 4, 2021

#Browns WR Odell Beckham will be excused from practice again today, source says. We'll see where this goes but talks continue. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 4, 2021

On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Beckham’s representatives are in talks with team general manager Andrew Berry.

The situation follows a video posted by OBJ’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., on Instagram. It appears critical of quarterback Baker Mayfield and highlights times he didn’t throw to Beckham.

“I can’t exactly speculate exactly as to who he was speaking on behalf of. I think a lot of it comes from his father perspective. I think naturally he wants his son to succeed and I can’t blame him for that. I want Odell to succeed and that’s where we were at or at least so I thought,” Mayfield said on Wednesday.

“Deliberately not throwing the ball to an extremely talented player that I’ve done a lot of work with is an opinionated statement, I’ll say that.”