Odell Beckham Jr.: COVID-19 isn’t going to enter this body

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Odell Beckham Jr. was not worried he was going to test positive for coronavirus last week.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver was sent home from the practice facility on Wednesday with an illness. After a series of negative tests, per NFL protocol, he was able to rejoin the team and play on Sunday.

“Not in an arrogant way, I just don’t think COVID can get to me. I don’t think it’s going to enter this body. I don’t want no parts of it. It don’t want no parts of me. I think it’s a mutual respect,” OBJ told reporters on Wednesday.

“In my mind, for me and my maturity level, I felt like it was the right thing to do to mention I may not have been feeling well. I just wouldn’t want it throughout the whole building, if there was a case that I would have possibly had it.”

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13), center, yells to teammates on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Even with Beckham playing on Sunday, the Browns fell to the Steelers, 38-7. The WR was seen on the sidelines talking to the offense, something he’s shied away from in years past.

“It’s something that’s been on my heart, been on my mind, even when we were winning games,” OBJ said. “There’s 16 games and the mindset in a game, if you’re getting beat up on, it’s like, ‘We have a game next week.’ To me, I hate that. I hate that more than anything. I feel like you should win every single game. I feel like you should give it everything you have until the last whistle.”

He said it’s the same mentality across the NFL and it’s something he wants to change.

As for national sports pundits saying he and fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry should requests trades because of Baker Mayfield, Beckham said he has his QB’s back.

The Cleveland Browns face the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

