Odell Beckham Jr. could return for Browns vs Bears game Sunday, Stefanski says

**Related Video Above: OBJ takes photos with kids at local football camp this summer.**

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.’s return moved a little closer to reality.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not rule out Beckham for Sunday’s game against Chicago, clearing the way for the star wide receiver to make his season debut and play for the first time since undergoing knee surgery last year.

FILE – Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) walks onto the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Cleveland, in this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, file photo. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not rule out Beckham for Sunday’s game against Chicago, clearing the way for the star wide receiver to make his season debut and return from knee surgery. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)

Stefanski slammed shut any speculation about Beckham’s status last week days before the Browns played Houston.

The Browns need Beckham more than ever after wide receiver Jarvis Landry sprained a knee ligament in Sunday’s win over the Texans. Landry was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three games.