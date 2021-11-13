OBJ pens letter to Cleveland, says he’s ‘forever grateful to have played in front of some of the best fans ever’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For better or worse, Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer a member of the Cleveland Browns football team.

Saturday night, following two weeks of intense drama — which led him to part ways with the Browns and to finally sign with the Los Angeles Rams Thursday — the football star broke his silence to the fans of his former team.

“Through all the ups and downs, injuries and rehab, I am forever grateful to have played in front of some of the greatest fans ever,” Beckham wrote on Twitter. “DAWG Pound I thank you for embracing me and showing me so much love.”

He also went on to thank the entire team including the owners, coaches and players.

Last Sunday, without Beckham on the team, the Browns went on to defeat Ohio rivals the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16. Following that game, quarterback Baker Mayfield said he and Beckham had still not talked but that he wished him the best.

Read the full hand-written note below:

The Browns are currently 5-4 on the season and take on the New England Patriots Sunday.