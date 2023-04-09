**Related Video Above: A look inside OBJ’s Northeast Ohio home, which he sold.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sports news does not take a rest for the holidays, as proven by the announcement of Odell Beckham Jr.’s most recent team placement.

The former star Browns player took to Instagram Easter Sunday to let fans know he’s taking his talents to the Baltimore Ravens this upcoming season.

The joint post was of OBJ’s son Zydn wearing an overly large purple jersey, with the caption “Flock.”

Odell Beckham Jr. poses for a photo on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

NFL Network reporters said the team and wide receiver have agreed to a 1-year, up to $18 million contract.

The 30-year-old, who has been plagued by injuries for much of his career since being drafted in 2014, did not play during the 2022 season after tearing his ACL.

The Browns, which he played with from 2019-2021, are scheduled to take on the Ravens at least twice in the upcoming season.