OBJ, Browns demonstrate ‘resilience’ in explosive win over Dallas

DALLAS (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns exploded Sunday for a 49-38 win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, improving to a 3-1 season for the first time in nineteen years.

Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. started and ended the match with huge plays that ultimately resulted in the W.

On the opening drive, Beckham caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Jarvis Landry. He scored a touchdown on a 4-yard pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield in the second quarter. And, with just over 3 minutes left to play, rushed 50-yards for goal.

Beckham says the 50-yard run, which was the first his first career rushing touchdown, “just came at the right time.

“We just needed a play. It was like everybody had a hat on a man. It felt like a punt return or a kick return or something. It could not have been blocked any better,” he explained.

“It is a great win, a great finish off to the [first] quarter of the season,” added Beckham. “We just have to keep it moving. We are onto Indy.”

While the Browns gave the Cowboys a run for their money, it wasn’t all glorious on the field. Dallas managed to cut a 41-14 deficit to three points during the fourth quarter.

“I am proud of the team,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski. “We knew we were going to have to weather the storm. We went down 14 to 7, scored 34 unanswered — obviously it got tight there at the end. We knew that [Dallas] is very capable of that and that’s been the MO of them this season. I thought the guys fought their rear ends off for 60 minutes.”

Mayfield, who threw for two touchdowns Sunday, says he is proud of his teammates, especially Beckham whose third touchdown was essential to the Browns’ victory.

“It was an important play at the end, right there,” explained Mayfield. “We needed to score. We kind of let our foot off the gas a little bit. We needed to put that game away. It’s a learning experience for us, but Odell’s making plays all day. That’s what he’s capable of doing … We have a lot of talent, we just have to go out there and execute.”

Even the dubs are bigger in Texas. pic.twitter.com/8ZWJYgZsYq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 4, 2020

While Stefanski acknowledged that “it felt good to get a team win today,” Browns leadership says there is still room for growth and improvement as the season continues.

“We’re four games in, so we’re at the quarter mark, and we’re finding different ways to win, which I think is important because there’s very good opponents out there. They run different styles of defense and we’re going to have to tackle them in different ways,” Stefanski said.

“We have to hit the reset button. We’re on to the second quarter of the year. We have the Colts coming up and we have to continue to improve,” said Mayfield.

“This is a hard-working team. Our guys were resilient today. I’m so proud of those guys who stepped up,” he continued.

The Browns head back to Cleveland and prepare to host the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday. At 3-1, Stefanski is off to the best start by a new Browns head coach since Butch Davis in 2001.

