OASSA says state cheerleading competition will remain virtual event, despite petition

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — A cheerleader for most of her life, West Holmes High School Senior Maddie Mellot said she was looking forward to this year’s state cheerleading competition. So, she was disappointed when the in-person event was replaced by a virtual competition.

“A big thing with cheerleading is obviously interacting with the crowd,” Mellott said.

Mellott started an online petition calling on the event’s sponsor, the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators (OASSA), to allow an in-person competition.

The OHSAA has followed all guidelines and regulations to make sure athletes have a season with limited spectators, even with sports such as wrestling and basketball where contact is almost constant. If these sports are allowed to have their in-person games and tournaments, cheer teams should be given the opportunity to as well. We understand that there are things that need to be done and it will be a lot of work to host an in-person competition. Even one with no spectators and a live broadcast would be better than submitting a video of our team competing in front of no one in our own high school gym. Excerpt from Maddie Mellott’s online petition

By Tuesday, the petition had generated more than 1,200 signatures.

“Other teams are having competitions and OHSAA [The Ohio High School Athletic Association] is allowing wrestling and basketball, and it’s just really hard to be a cheerleader where we don’t touch as much as those sports and not be able to do the things that they’re doing,” Mellott said.

OASSA sponsors the cheerleading competition since cheerleading is not recognized as a sanctioned sport by OHSAA.

OASSA Executive Director Dr. Timothy Freeman said last year’s state cheerleading competition drew thousands of participants from more than 250 teams, along with 10,000 spectators, to St. John Arena at Ohio State in Columbus.

He said finding a venue that could safely host the 2021 competition was challenging, and the move to a virtual, streaming event with video submissions was made to maximize participation, including among students at schools with restrictions on travel and in-person competition.

“Safety protocols make it possible, but not on the scale that we’re at,” Freeman said. “We’re not happy about it. We wish it was different. But, a way to make sure kids weren’t excluded because of COVID was to put it in a virtual setting.”

Freeman said the decision won’t change, with regional judging starting this weekend. However, he said he appreciates the petition and supports the passion of those behind it.

Virtual judging for the state cheerleading competition is set to take place at the end of this month with a free, streaming event in mid-March. Freeman said OASSA plans to hand-deliver trophies to the champions.