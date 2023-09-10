CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — Deshaun Watson ran for a touchdown and threw for another, and Cleveland’s defense bottled up Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow — the NFL’s new highest-paid player — as the Browns opened the season with a 24-3 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Watson bolted for a 13-yard TD late in the first half, making the kind of dynamic play the Browns (1-0) envisioned when they signed him to a $230 million contract in 2022. He missed 11 games last season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Watson is in uniform from the start this season, and his presence has Cleveland expecting big things.

He added a 3-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to tight end Harrison Bryant, and Watson celebrated by skipping down the field in front of Cincinnati’s sideline before converting the 2-point try with a run up the middle.

Burrow had a rough opener, two days after signing a five-year, $275 million extension — giving him the highest average annual salary in league history. The Browns held Burrow to a career-worst 82 yards passing (14 of 31) as Cleveland’s rebuilt defensive line pressured him all day.

Myles Garrett sacked Burrow on fourth down with 10:27 left to help seal Cleveland’s stunningly easy win over the AFC North champions. The Browns forced the Bengals to punt 10 times in 14 possessions.

Garrett, who mentioned it felt muggy out on the field, spoke with reporters following the “fun” win.

“It was a big one to see where we’re at. And we really showed what we can do,” he said. “This is now the standard and we have to continue to improve from here.”

He was also asked about what coming out on top meant for the season ahead: “Means we look good on Week 1 and we’ve got many more to go to prove this hype is real.”

The Bengals (0-1) pulled Burrow with 5:15 left, and he spent the remainder of the game watching with his arms folded on the bench.

Dustin Hopkins kicked three field goals — from 42, 34 and 43 yards — in his debut for the Browns, who traded for him last month after cutting Cade York.

The 100th “Battle of Ohio” was short on memorable moments, but Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski improved to 6-1 against the Browns’ in-state rival.

“Every team wants to be at their best in front of their fans, and I just think home field advantage is such an advantage in the NFL,” Stefanski told the media following the game. “We know it’s going to be a challenge for us going down the road.”

Watson’s scoring run on a perfectly designed draw play put the Browns up 10-0 at the end of a sloppy first half in which the teams combined to punt 11 times.

Watson — who called RB Nick Chubb the best in the world and the best in the league, and was quite demure about Ja’Marr Chase’s elf comments — told reporters that the results speak for themselves after beating what he referred to as elite (as seen in the video below):

Burrow missed most of training camp with a calf sprain and didn’t appear to be as mobile as usual. The misty, wet weather didn’t help him either as he struggled to get a good grip in the first half before putting on a glove.

Cincinnati punted seven times in the opening half, crossed midfield twice and picked up 97 yards.

REMEMBERING BROWN

The Browns honored the late Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown throughout the home opener. Brown, the leading rusher in team history, died in May at age 87.

Nick Chubb led the Browns onto the field carrying a flag bearing Brown’s No. 32. He ran to the other end zone and handed it to Brown’s son, Aris.

Cleveland Browns players take the field for an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland’s players are wearing a 32 patch on their jerseys this season and his number is also painted on both sidelines.

See other photos from the game below:

A Cleveland Browns fans cheers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

INJURIES

Browns: RT Jack Conklin was carted off in the second quarter with a left knee injury. Conklin, who signed a four-year contract extension in December, was replaced by rookie Dawand Jones.

Stefanski said it doesn’t look good in regards to Jack Conklin’s knee injury. Said they will hold out hope on him. #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) September 10, 2023

UP NEXT

Browns: A Monday night trip to Pittsburgh to play the rival Steelers on Sept. 18.