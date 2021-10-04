‘Not many people who can beat us’: Former Browns player breaks down Cleveland’s win in Minnesota

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams, center, celebrates after intercepting a ball intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Browns defense is just getting started.

Former Cleveland Browns running back Greg Pruitt says there is much more to come from the team’s defensive stars.

In Sunday’s game at Minnesota, the Browns defense stifled the offense, resulting in the Vikings’ worst offensive output of the season, and notching another win for Cleveland.

“The defense is playing great,” Pruitt said on FOX 8 This Morning.

“We still haven’t seen how good this defense can be,” he shared.

Many are noting quarterback Baker Mayfield’s poor performance at Minnesota.

He was 15 for 33 with just 155 yards. He had two carries for 11 rushing yards.

Pruitt acknowledged Baker’s struggles.

“Baker did not have a good game,” he said but went on to say that he thinks the quarterback will clean up his mistakes.

Baker was much harder on his performance Sunday.

“I have to pick it up because if I think that piss poor performance is going to cut it, it’s not,” he said during the postgame press conference.

Pruitt has said that the Browns should rely more on the run game.

“We have a great running game,” he said Monday on FOX 8.

Running back Nick Chubb had 21 carries for 100 yards.

Kareem Hunt totaled 69 yards with 14 carries.

Pruitt said the Browns would start their week watching tape and making corrections for their trip to the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

“If the Browns don’t beat themselves, they’re not many people who can beat us,” Pruitt said.

The Chargers are 2-1.

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m.