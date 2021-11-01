‘Not enough’: Cleveland Browns lose last 3 of 4, drop to last in AFC North

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns looked like they had the tools to win when the season began with a talented roster and a man fresh off the NFL’s Coach of the Year award.

That’s not what they look like now.

After falling 10-15 Sunday to division rival the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, the Browns need to find some answers.

They’ve lost 3 of the last 4 and are now last in the AFC North.

Former Cleveland Browns running back Greg Pruitt says the team just isn’t getting it done.

“Guys that get paid big money to make the big plays didn’t make the big plays yesterday,” he said Monday on FOX 8 in the Morning.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry fumbled and had two critical drops in the fourth quarter.

Odell Beckham Jr. caught a 6-yard pass.

“Offensively, not enough for us to win,” Pruitt shared.

“He played well,” Pruitt said about quarterback Baker Mayfield. “His supporting cast didn’t come through.”

Pruitt said signs point to some disagreements behind the scenes.

The Cleveland Browns (4-4) head next to Cincinnati (5-3) to face the Bengals, who are also coming off a loss.

The Baltimore Ravens remain at the top of the division.