**Watch Myles Garrett and Greg Newsome speak in full in the video above.**

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — None of it was shocking. Select players spoke to the media during the first official day of Cleveland Browns training camp Wednesday, and when asked about the cloud of Deshaun Watson‘s legal woes hanging over their head, they said essentially the same thing.

“I don’t see too much news,” DE Myles Garrett said, explaining he’s only focused on what is happening on the field.

“It’s the same pressure no matter, who is out there,” CB Greg Newsome said, although admitting everyone knows what’s going on.

Deshaun Watson’s playing status isn’t causing a distraction, per Greg Newsome and Myles Garrett. They both said it’s been all business in the building. If/when a suspension comes down, the team will adjust and pivot to Jacoby Brissett. #Browns @fox8news pic.twitter.com/4tpQf7evEQ — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) July 27, 2022

As of today, a decision has not been made as to how many games, if any, Watson could be suspended for if it’s determined he violated the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson’s disciplinary hearing ended on June 30, with post-hearing written arguments given to hearing officer, former Federal Judge Sue L. Robinson, on July 12.

WJW photo

WJW photo

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski also spoke to reporters outside in the muggy Berea air, dodging Watson questions as best he could.

#Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on the team’s plan IF Deshaun Watson is suspended and how they’re going l to spread reps between Watson and Jacoby Brissett…@fox8news pic.twitter.com/Fadovy53rt — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) July 27, 2022

Stefanski also addressed former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s move to the Carolina Panthers following a dramatic exit.

“I wish him the best, I think he’s in a good spot,” Stefanski said, declining to speculate on the possibility of playing Mayfield in Week 1.

The Browns have a couple weeks to back in shape before their first preseason game when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Aug. 12. The official season begins Sept. 11.