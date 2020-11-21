No. 9 Indiana tries to measure up against No. 3 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Tuf Borland #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes chases down quarterback Noah Vedral #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for a sack in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Back when the schedule was assembled, a mid-November game between perennial power Ohio State and middling Indiana looked like a snoozer, an easy win for the talented Buckeyes.

But it’s 2020, right? Lots of things are strange and different.

Turns out Saturday’s Big Ten game in the empty Horseshoe will be a clash of AP Top 10 teams, with the undefeated No. 9 Hoosiers emerging as one of the best conference squads No. 3 Ohio State could see this season.

The winner will have the upper hand in the Big Ten East and the chance to play for the conference title. That would be a big deal for Indiana, which hasn’t even sniffed a conference crown since it shared one with two other teams in 1967.

A loss for the Buckeyes (3-0) — whose game last week was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak at Maryland — almost certainly would be fatal to their national championship hopes.

Indiana (4-0) is winning behind quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He leads the Big Ten in passing yards with 1,070, and his nine touchdowns are just one away from his total for all of last year and two behind Ohio State’s Justin Fields, the conference leader.

Penix has thrown for more than 300 yards in each of the past two games, decisive wins over Michigan (1-3) and Michigan State (1-3). The Hoosiers beat Penn State (0-4) in overtime in their opener, and Rutgers (1-3) the following week.

The matchup with three-touchdown favorite Ohio State should give the Hoosiers a better idea of whether they can run with the big dogs.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day insisted Indiana’s hot start this year wasn’t entirely unpredictable, noting the Hoosiers were improving under coach Tom Allen and have gotten a jolt from the dynamic play of Penix, a redshirt sophomore who was on the bench for unspecified reasons in Ohio State’s 51-10 win last season in Bloomington.

“It’s 2020,” Day said. “Anything can happen, so you just don’t know. So I’m not surprised about this at all.”

