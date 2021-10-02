No. 11 Ohio State rolls over Rutgers in 52-13 victory

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs after the catch for a touchdown against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Rutgers wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (2) runs away from Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell (3) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Ohio State tight end Mitch Rossi (34) scores a touchdown against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Freshman C.J. Stroud threw for 330yards and a career-high five touchdowns and No. 11 Ohio State won its 20th straight Big Ten Conference game with a 52-13 victory over Rutgers Saturday.

Stroud connected with Chris Olave on touchdown passes of 56 and 11 yards. He found Garrett Wilson on a 32-yard catch and run and hit tight ends Jeremy Ruckert and Mitch Rossi on scoring passes of 19 and 1 yard, respectively.

Stroud finished 17 of 23 and did not throw an interception. Ohio State (4-1, 2-0) has now beaten Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) eight times in as many games.