Nick Chubb is rolling out a sweet new cereal for charity called Chubb Crunch

**Related Video Above: Nick Chubb speaks with media after a Browns win back in January.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Anyone watching Nick Chubb’s stellar moves on the football field is well aware of his array of talents, but the Cleveland Browns star is now adding cereal maker to his arsenal.

The player is soon releasing a new breakfast cereal called Chubb Crunch through the company PLB Sports & Entertainment, which works with athletes to create food products they can endorse (yes, they also did Flutie Flakes and Booty O’s).

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 3, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Proceeds from sales of the cereal, said to be similar to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, are going to the non-profit First Candle, which is working to eradicate Sudden infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and also help families that it has affected.

“It’s always been a dream to have my own cereal,” Chubb said in a statement. “Especially that it benefits a cause that is close to my family.”

Chubb, 25, reportedly had a nephew who died from SIDS.

The cereal is set to be available this fall at the PLB website as well as locally at Heinen’s.