Nick Chubb a nominee for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is one of three nominees for the 2021 FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year Award.

He’s up against Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon and Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor.

Chubb was nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week three times this season and won the title in Week 9 for his performance against the Bengals.

He was second in the league with 1,259 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. He had five games where he rushed for 100 yards or more.

The FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year finalists are Tom Brady of the Buccaneers, Justin Herbert of the Chargers and Matthew Stafford of the Rams.