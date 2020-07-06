NHL says 35 players test positive in month or so

(AP) The National Hockey League says 35 total players have tested positive for the coronavirus over roughly the past month.
The league says 23 of 396 players checked for COVID-19 at team facilities have tested positive since voluntary workouts began June 8, a 5% rate. In that same period of time, it is aware of 12 additional positive test results.
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association on Sunday night agreed on protocols to start training camps and resume the season. That includes daily testing once games get under way for players, coaches and staff.
Resuming is contingent on each side approving an extension of the collective bargaining agreement and the return to play agreement.
