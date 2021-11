Nick Chubb #24 and Ja’Marcus Bradley #84 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate Chubb’s touchdown reception against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The time and date are now set for the Cleveland Browns to host the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Week 15 matchup will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. the NFL announced on Tuesday. It’s part of a doubleheader on NFL Network.

Right now, the Browns are coming off a narrow victory against the winless Detroit Lions and preparing for a divisional rivalry game against the Baltimore Ravens. That kicks up at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

The following week, the Browns have a bye.