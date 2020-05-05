NFL to release 2020 schedule on Thursday night during 3-hour show

A sign with guidelines for how to stay safe from the coronavirus is posted on a fence while crews test out architectural light ribbons and exterior sign lighting as construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on April 23, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play at the 65,000-seat facility in their 2020 seasons. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will release its regular-season schedule on Thursday night.

Monday’s announcement is the latest example of the league conducting business mostly as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule will be revealed in a 3-hour telecast on NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.

Thus far, the league has not announced any major changes to its schedule as a result of the pandemic, which has brought most organized sports around the globe to a halt. The league still plans to start the season on time while playing in teams’ home stadiums.

The NFL is moving its five games scheduled for London and Mexico City this season back to U.S. stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic. All five regular-season games will now be played at the stadiums of the host teams.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had been scheduled for two home games in consecutive weeks at Wembley Stadium in London. Two games were also planned for Tottenham’s new facility, with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins as hosts. The Arizona Cardinals were set to be the home team for a game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Opponents had not been announced.

The NFL says in plans to resume international games in the 2021 season.

