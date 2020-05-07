NFL releases new guidelines for ticket refunds in wake of coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The NFL is rolling out its 2020 schedule on Thursday night with a three-hour TV special and many football fans can’t wait.

“Since we don’t have any live sports to watch, I’m super excited to watch it, I don’t care what pomp and circumstance they have,” said Ryan Pojman, a 20-year Browns season ticket holder.

But what happens if those scheduled games are canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic or better yet, played without fans?

On Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams outlining the league’s plan for tickets and refunds. That memo says that fans will have the option of either receiving a full refund or applying the amount paid towards a future ticket.

“We want to go to Dallas, we want to go to Tennessee, we want to go to Jacksonville but if I buy all these airfare and hotels and game tickets and they are not refundable, it really makes me nervous,” said Gus Angelone, better known as ‘Pumpkinhead’.

If fans purchase their tickets on the secondary market like Ticketmaster or SeatGeek, both have promised to offer full refunds as well.

“Since I pay for my tickets ahead of time, if games were not played and it were rolled over to say next year, then I would be okay with that,” Pojman said.

“We have considered the unique circumstances facing us this year, and have been clear that all of our decisions will be guided by medical and public health advice and will comply with government regulations,” Commissioner Goodell wrote in the memo.

“I think this is going to be the year that the Browns go to the playoffs, they will host the AFC Championship game and then they won’t let us go to the game or they won’t let any fans there,” said Angelone.

The 2020 season is scheduled to kick off on September 10.

