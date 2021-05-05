NFL offering free Super Bowl tickets to select vaccinated Americans

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: tHE KANSAS CITY CHIEin Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — The NFL is offering free Super Bowl tickets to select Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the NFL, the free tickets are part of the league’s imitative to raise awareness about vaccinations, as well as encourage Americans to get the shot.

The league will be giving away 50 free tickets to Super Bowl LVI which will be held in February at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The promotion includes a chance to win a pair of Super Bowl tickets for fans who share their story on why they got vaccinated or will soon get vaccinated.

Details on how to win the Super Bowl tickets will be announced Saturday night during the “Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” show. You can watch the event live at 8 p.m. on FOX 8 News.

Additionally, the NFL will also offer vaccinated fans a 25-percent discount on purchases made at NFLShop.com later this year. Details regarding this promotion will also be released at a later date.

The league says since January there have been more than three million vaccinations administered across 21 NFL stadiums and facilities.

Earlier this year, the NFL invited 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa in an effort to thank and honor them for their continued service during the pandemic.