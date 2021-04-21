Where to park? Cleveland announces road closure plan for NFL Draft

**Cleveland sets up three watch zones across the city for NFL Draft, as seen in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With the NFL Draft descending on the city next week, Cleveland has now announced its plans for handling parking and vehicle traffic for the big national spectacle.

As far as parking is concerned, the usual Browns game day restrictions apply, the city said. That includes everything from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue, and East 12th Street to Old River Road, and streets should be marked, as usual, with bright tow-away zone signs.

Those are in effect essentially every hour from 6:30 a.m. Thursday, April 29 through 4 a.m. Sunday, May 2.

The city also released the following information regarding road closures for the duration of the event, running from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 through 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 2. People are asked to find alternative routes into the city.

ROAD CLOSURES -Rt. 2 west bound from I-90 westbound will be closed at Dead Man’s Curve (DMC). -Rt. 2 westbound exit to East 9th Street will be closed. -Rt. 2 westbound exit to West 3rd Street will be closed (except for Emergency Vehicles/Port Traffic). -The exits along Rt. 2 Eastbound into downtown will be closed (Lakeside/West 6th “exit 194”, East 9th “exit 195A”, and the Muni Lot exits “195B and 195C”). -Both West and East Mall Drive will be closed throughout the event. -East 9th from Lakeside to North Marginal will be closed. -Access to Jones Day/Northpoint garages and Route 2 eastbound will be available from Lakeside Ave. only. -West 3rd from just north of Route 2 overpass will be closed. -Access (north and southbound) to Summit parking lots and County garage will available

All downtown is also stopping during the event, the city announced.

