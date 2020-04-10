‘We are going to be prepared’: Browns getting ready for unique draft experience

CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns runs on to the field prior to the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The 2020 NFL Draft was supposed to be a huge party in Las Vegas, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the draft will now take place for all 32 teams via cell phone and video conferencing.

“We are going to be prepared and ready to go regardless of the circumstances and I feel confident that we are going to have a very high-quality draft,” said Browns General Manager Andrew Berry.

Berry held his pre-draft news conference via phone on Friday morning. He plans to be in Cleveland for draft night.

“In terms of the draft process, it still is a bit of a work in progress in terms of the operating protocol we are going to have,” Berry said.

Berry will operate from a virtual War Room at his home. He will have the same kind of information available to him as he would if he was in Berea at team headquarters.

“The bigger challenge is just setting up effective communication protocols because look you do run into issues sometimes where someone at there home doesn’t have a strong internet signal and maybe they go out for a few minutes or there is a latency issue but in terms of our information a lot of that is housed in our internal database,” Berry said.

Berry doesn’t believe executing a trade will be any different in this setting than if he was conducting the draft from team headquarters.

“A lot of those trades are executed by phone, we are still going to be on the line with the league office, we will still be on line with other teams, so from that standpoint, absent a power outage or something along those lines with either of the two clubs that is something that is going to operate largely the same on draft weekend,” he said.

In the next two weeks, all parties involved in the Browns draft process will go through some mock drafts to make sure they have dotted all I’s and crossed all T’s in preparation for a unique draft experience.

“We are going to go through a couple of dress rehearsals so that we can make sure that we flush out any trouble spots or things that we may not anticipate,” said Berry.

The countdown is on in Berea and across the NFL. April 23 is less than two weeks away. The Browns have four picks in the first three rounds, including the 10th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.