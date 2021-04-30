Two Ohio State Buckeyes go in second round of NFL Draft

Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is brought down by Pete Werner #20 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two Ohio State Buckeyes were selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland Friday night.

Pete Werner was drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the 60th overall pick. This versatile, physical linebacker fills a need for the Saints.

He finished his career at OSU with 185 tackles, 13 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and a sack.He was three-year starter with the Buckeyes.

The Green Bay Packers took center Josh Myers 62nd overall. He was a team captain and first-team all-Big Ten in 2020.

The fourth Buckeyes to be selected in the draft is guard Wyatt Davis. He went to the Minnesota Vikings with the 86th overall pick.

A few picks later, running back Trey Sermon is selected by the San Francisco 49ers.