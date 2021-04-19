See the NFL Draft in style: Cleveland sets up 3 watch zones across downtown

**Cleveland readies for the NFL Draft in the related video above.**

CLEVLAND (WJW) — Despite the pandemic, the city of Cleveland wants to help people participate in the NFL Draft in any way possible. So they’ve set up three draft watch zones across downtown to allow football fans to gather, while still following health guidelines.

These so-called “Rock the Clock End Zone activation sites” are going to be placed at Playhouse Square, Mall C (near the helmet installation) and the Flats East Bank.

Mall C (FOX 8 photo)

Running from April 29 to May 1, the sites are set to feature DJs, seating and, of course, the NFL Draft on the big screen. People are encouraged to bring take-out food from local restaurants, but no drinks are allowed. Mall C is even featuring food trucks.

When not seated, people are required to wear masks and stay socially distant in these spaces. No tickets are necessary, but the end zones are open to all on a first-come, first-served basis. The NFL’s clear bag policy is all in effect, which only allows for people to bring in clear bags that are 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches and small purses no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

