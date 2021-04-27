News conference on safety during NFL Draft in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland held a news conference on Tuesday on safety surrounding the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mayor Frank Jackson, Public Safety Director Karrie Howard and Police Chief Calvin Williams spoke about the city’s plans. They emphasized, “See something, say something.” The Cleveland Division of Police will be utilizing its bicycle units.

The draft runs Thursday through Saturday with events at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center. Officers will also be in the entertainment districts to make sure they are COVID-compliant.

Williams said while this is a big event for downtown Cleveland, the neighborhoods will be covered. District staffing will be at 100 percent.

Parking and traffic:

Normal Browns game day parking restrictions apply. That includes from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue, and East 12th Street to Old River Road.

The following will be closed from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 through 6:30 a.m. Sunday, May 2:

Route 2 westbound from I-90 westbound at Dead Man’s Curve

Route 2 westbound exit to East 9th Street

Route 2 westbound exit to West 3rd Street

Exits along Route 2 eastbound into downtown, including Lakeside/West 6th Street, Easts 9th Street and the muni lot exits

West and East Mall Drive

East 9th Street from Lakeside to North Marginal

West 3rd Street from just north of Route 2 overpass

Access to the Jones Day/Northpoint garages will be available from Lakeside Avenue only. Access to the Summit parking lot and county garage will be available.