Pro Football Hall of Fame extending hours during NFL Draft weekend

*Recently aired video above: How Cleveland is putting on its finishing touches for the NFL Draft*

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that its doors will be open longer during the NFL Draft weekend in Cleveland.

So that fans in Northeast Ohio can have more access to the museum and the Super Bowl theater, the hall of fame says they’ll stay open until 8 p.m. Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1, which is three hours longer each evening than usual at this time of year, according to their press release.

The hall of fame says fans can look throughout the museum and find several draft-related artifacts on display, including:

First draft card written in Braille, which was read by Baltimore Ravens super fan Mo Gaba at the 2019 NFL Draft.

Commissioner Roger Goodell’s M&M candy jar that was in his man cave, which was the headquarters for the 2020 NFL Draft that was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commemorative coin used to determine which expansion team would draft first in the 1995 NFL Draft.

Tom Brady’s draft card from the 2000 NFL Draft.

Matthew Stafford’s draft card from the 2009 NFL Draft.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame opens daily at 9 a.m. Fans can plan their visit to the hall here.