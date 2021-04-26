Photos: NFL Draft signage splashed all over Cleveland in honor of big event

CLEVELAND (WJW) — NFL Draft week is finally here, and the city of Cleveland has added a little shine to downtown and beyond.

Along with the large draft stage near FirstEnergy Stadium and team helmet exhibit on Mall C, the city has set up welcome signs all around, including at all six Cleveland script sign, the RTA’s E-Line trolley, a JACK Cleveland Casino walkway and East Fourth Street. Signage can also be found on pole banners and various RTA bus stop areas.

“Our beautiful community and the surrounding areas are activated with signage to garner excitement for the 2021 NFL Draft and so that all of Cleveland looks and feels a part of this event as prospects take the Draft stage,” David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland, said in a statement.

Terminal Tower is also getting into the action on the first two nights of the draft, Thursday and Friday, being lit up in teams’ colors as they make their selections during the event.

Many of the installations are up through Saturday, the last day of the draft.

The city has also gotten into the social media game, and says that anyone who wants to share photos can use the handle @nfldraft and also the hashtags #NFLDraft and #thisisCLE in their posts.