On the clock: NFL Draft coverage starts at 8 p.m.

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s an NFL Draft unlike any other.

The 2020 NFL Draft, which was scheduled for Las Vegas, will be virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner Roger Goodell is set to announce the selections from the basement of his home in Westchester County, New York. The NFL will have cameras set up at the houses of head coaches and general managers, as well as 58 players.

The draft starts at 8 p.m. Thursday. The three-day event continues Friday at 7 p.m. with the second and third rounds.

The Cleveland Browns have seven picks. The team filled some of its needs with free agent signings including quarterback Case Keenum, right tackle Jack Conklin, tight end Austin Hooper and defensive end Adrian Clayborn. The most obvious hole remains left tackle. Let’s see if the Browns remedy that situation..

Cleveland Browns picks by round:

Round 1: 10th overall

Round 2: 41st overall

Round 3: 74th overall

Round 3: 97th overall (From Texans, compensatory pick)

Round 4: 115th overall

Round 6: 187 (From Cardinals)

Round 7: 244 (From Packers)

