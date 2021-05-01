Ohio State’s Tommy Togiai now headed to Cleveland

Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai runs through a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Going with another Ohio school player, the Cleveland Browns selected defensive tackle Tommy Togiai in Round 4.

Coming to the team from The Ohio State University, the newbie was described as an “intriguing” player by the Assoiciated Press.

He met with the media after the selection was made Saturday afternoon:

Tommy Togiai meets with the media live: https://t.co/sHCIU3lVKB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 1, 2021

Togiai also took to Twitter to show he was ready to get to work:

Togiai joins Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz and James Hudson from Cincinnati, who were selected earlier in the draft.