Northeast Ohio natives to watch in the 2021 NFL Draft

**Check out NFL Draft preps in the video, above**

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The 2021 NFL Draft is in Cleveland and we could hear some local names called from the main stage.

Liam Eichenberg, offensive tackle, Notre Dame, St. Ignatius High School

Eichenberg was a top recruit in high school, drawing early attention from Ohio State. He was a three-year starter at Notre Dame with a big senior season.

Eichenberg tested positive for COVID-19 so he did not attend the modified combine in Indianapolis. We could see him selected in the second or third rounds.

Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) warms up before the start of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Luke Farrell, tight end, Ohio State, Perry High School

Lake County’s Luke Farrell is reliable in the pass game and a great blocker. While Ohio State’s offense is not tight-end friendly, he was still able to make an impression.

Farrell is a likely late-round selection for a team that needs more depth at tight end.

Luke Farrell #89 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball after a pass reception during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 20, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Bryce Hargrove, offensive guard, Pittsburgh, Coventry High School

Akron’s Bryce Hargrove played in all of Pitt’s games the last three years. He’s an aggressive blocker and excels most in the pass game.

He’s an underrated guard and likely late-round pick.

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove (71) plays against Ohio in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)