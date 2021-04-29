NFL Draft: Who will pick Justin Fields?

CLEVELAND (WJW)– One of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft is Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Fields transferred from Georgia to OSU after one season and led the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten Championships. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2019.

Last week, Fields confirmed to NFL teams that he’s managing epilepsy. He was diagnosed as a child and has seen his symptoms decrease over time.

The 22-year-old gets comparisons to Dak Prescott. He’s tough and can take a hit, with an accurate arm and the ability to run.

The first two picks in this year’s draft appear to be set: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence going to the Jaguars and BYU QB Zach Wilson going to the Jets. Then it’s a tossup where Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones will land.

But what baffles most draft experts is why Fields’ stock continues to drop?

Quarterback Justin Fields at Ohio State Pro Day at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Photo by Cory Wonderly/Ohio State Football)

Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after defeating the Clemson Tigers 49-28 during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Clemson Tigers in the second half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day hugs quarterback Justin Fields after their win against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. Ohio State won 49-28. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, in Columbus, Ohio. Fields, a sophomore and the Buckeyes’ Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback, said online classes allow him to split his time between studying at home or relaxing with Netflix and the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, where besides football facilities there is a new lavish lounge for players that offers made-to-order meals, massage chairs, video games on big screens and a cryogenic chamber. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 18: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes the football in the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 18, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 7: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes eludes the tackle attempts of Bryan Wright #11 and Arquon Bush #9 of the Cincinnati Bearcats while picking up yardage in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, right, looks for an open receiver as Penn State defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos chases him during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Penn State 28-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)



Here’s a look at a few teams that could be interested in the former Buckeye:

Chicago Bears: The Bears are on the hunt for a new quarterback, but who will fall to No. 20?

Denver Broncos: There were talks of the Broncos going with a quarterback with the No. 9 pick. On Wednesday, they acquired Teddy Bridgewater from the Panthers. But that could be a short-term fix.

Philadelphia Eagles: They haven’t named Jalen Hurts their starter and ESPN reported there’s some interest in Fields.

New England Patriots: Cam Newton is signed to a one-year deal and it’s year two without Tom Brady. They might need to trade up from No. 15 to get their guy.

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers already traded up so they’ve definitely got their sights on a quarterback. It seems like the debate is between Fields and Jones.