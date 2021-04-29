NFL Draft order: See who picks when tonight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — All eyes are on Cleveland as the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8.
Round 1 will take place tonight with rounds 2 and 3 held Friday and rounds 4-7 on Saturday.
The NFL Draft will be held at locations across the downtown area including FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.
The Cleveland Browns pick 26th overall in tonight’s first round, but what about the other teams?
The order, below, for Round 1 tonight is from the NFL:
1) Jacksonville Jaguars
2) New York Jets
3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins)
4) Atlanta Falcons
5) Cincinnati Bengals
6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)
7) Detroit Lions
8) Carolina Panthers
9) Denver Broncos
10) Dallas Cowboys
11) New York Giants
12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
13) Los Angeles Chargers
14) Minnesota Vikings
15) New England Patriots
16) Arizona Cardinals
17) Las Vegas Raiders
18) Miami Dolphins
19) Washington Football Team
20) Chicago Bears
21) Indianapolis Colts
22) Tennessee Titans
23) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
24) Pittsburgh Steelers
25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
26) Cleveland Browns
27) Baltimore Ravens
28) New Orleans Saints
29) Green Bay Packers
30) Buffalo Bills
31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Here is is a look at the Browns picks in all rounds:
- First round: 26th overall
- Second round: 59th overall
- Third round: 89th overall and 91st overall (from the Saints)
- Fourth round: 110th overall (from the Eagles) and 132nd overall
- Fifth round: 169th overall (from the Rams)
- Sixth round: 211th overall
- Seventh round: 257th overall (from the Bills)