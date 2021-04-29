NFL Draft order: See who picks when tonight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — All eyes are on Cleveland as the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8.

Round 1 will take place tonight with rounds 2 and 3 held Friday and rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

The NFL Draft will be held at locations across the downtown area including FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

The Cleveland Browns pick 26th overall in tonight’s first round, but what about the other teams?

The order, below, for Round 1 tonight is from the NFL:

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) New York Jets

3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins)

4) Atlanta Falcons

5) Cincinnati Bengals

6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)

7) Detroit Lions

8) Carolina Panthers

9) Denver Broncos

10) Dallas Cowboys

11) New York Giants

12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

13) Los Angeles Chargers

14) Minnesota Vikings

15) New England Patriots

16) Arizona Cardinals

17) Las Vegas Raiders

18) Miami Dolphins

19) Washington Football Team

20) Chicago Bears

21) Indianapolis Colts

22) Tennessee Titans

23) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

24) Pittsburgh Steelers

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

26) Cleveland Browns

27) Baltimore Ravens

28) New Orleans Saints

29) Green Bay Packers

30) Buffalo Bills

31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Here is is a look at the Browns picks in all rounds:

First round: 26th overall

Second round: 59th overall

Third round: 89th overall and 91st overall (from the Saints)

Fourth round: 110th overall (from the Eagles) and 132nd overall

Fifth round: 169th overall (from the Rams)

Sixth round: 211th overall

Seventh round: 257th overall (from the Bills)