NFL Draft Day 3: What to expect for the final day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The final day of the NFL Draft is here.

Starting at noon, teams are set to pick their favorite players for Rounds 4, 5, 6 and 7. Then Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelley is scheduled to take to the stage around 6:30 p.m., wrapping things up with a live concert.

Fans wait for the start of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

As for how the Cleveland Browns have fared so far: The first night the team selected Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II. Then yesterday, they scored Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz.

What more could the Browns want? There is so much more to come.

In the meantime, the fan experience is still open to anyone who wants to come down. Find out more below:

There are still free passes available for Day 3 of the NFL Draft Experience! 🏈



The interactive football theme park around @FEStadium is free and open to the public! Reservations can be obtained through the NFL OnePass App » https://t.co/6A4TSs0UjK pic.twitter.com/Rc8W6V4zPw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 1, 2021