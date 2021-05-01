NFL Draft Day 3: What to expect for the final day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The final day of the NFL Draft is here.
Starting at noon, teams are set to pick their favorite players for Rounds 4, 5, 6 and 7. Then Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelley is scheduled to take to the stage around 6:30 p.m., wrapping things up with a live concert.
As for how the Cleveland Browns have fared so far: The first night the team selected Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II. Then yesterday, they scored Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz.
What more could the Browns want? There is so much more to come.
In the meantime, the fan experience is still open to anyone who wants to come down. Find out more below: