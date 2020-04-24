NFL Draft Day 2: Browns go for three picks

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 26: A video board displays the text “ON THE CLOCK” for the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)



CLEVELAND(WJW)—The Browns not only addressed their biggest need on Thursday in round one of the NFL Draft, but they also got their best available player when they selected Jedrick Wills, the offensive tackle from Alabama with the 10th overall pick.

“He was actually the top tackle on our board from the beginning. We were really excited. It is a really, really good group of tackles so that is certainly not to slight those other guys because I think they would have all been worthy of being taken with our pick. We were certainly excited about Jedrick,” said Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta.

With the biggest need filled, expect the Browns to go defensive with the rest of the draft. Cleveland has two big needs at linebacker and safety. Remember, they let linebacker Joe Schobert walk in free agency. Some of the top safeties on the board heading into round two and three are Xavier McKinney, Grant Delpit, Ashytn Davis, and Jeremy Chinn. Some of the linebackers still available are: Zack Baun, Logan Wilson, AJ Epenesa.

The Browns have three picks heading into day two of the draft, including two picks in the third round. The Browns hold the 41st overall pick, the 74th pick, and the 97th pick, that comes via Houston as part of the Duke Johnson trade last year.

A BIG NIGHT FOR THE BUCKEYES:

O-H, I-O scored big time on night one of the NFL Draft. Ohio State has 14 total first-round picks since 2016 and they have had at least two first-rounders selected every year since 2016. The first three picks in this year’s draft were all Ohio State teammates in 2017. (Joe Burrow, Chase Young, and Jeff Okudah)

The Buckeyes also continue to be a hotbed for defensive backs. Damon Arnette, who was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 19th overall pick, became the 15th Buckeye taken in the first round in the last five years. He is also the 31st Ohio State defensive back drafted since 2000, the most in the nation.

Most defensive backs drafted since 2000

31 – Ohio State

24 – Miami

24 – Florida

24 – Virginia Tech

23 – Alabama

23 – LSU

Through first 24 picks of 2020 NFL Draft

15 First-Round Draft Picks Last Five Years – Ohio State

2020 DE Chase Young (Washington)

2020 CB Jeff Okudah (Detroit)

2020 CB Damon Arnette (Las Vegas)

2019 DE Nick Bosa (San Francisco)

2019 QB Dwayne Haskins (Washington)

2018 CB Denzel Ward (Cleveland)

2018 C Billy Price (Cincinnati)

2017 CB Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans)

2017 SAF Malik Hooker (Indianapolis)

2017 CB Gareon Conley (Oakland)

2016 DE Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers)

2016 RB Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas),

2016 CB Eli Apple (New York Giants)

2016 OT Taylor Decker (Detroit)

2016 LB Darron Lee (New York Jets)

WE’RE NOT DONE:

Thursday’s night NFL Draft set a new ratings record with an average audience of over 15.6 million viewers. The previous high was 12.4 million viewers in 2014. Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati were the top three markets in the NFL Draft. Columbus had a 16.7 rating, followed by Cleveland at 15.9 and Cincinnati at 15.6.

Round two of the NFL Draft begins tonight at 7:00 pm.