NFL Draft celebrations: 9 members of Pro Football Hall of Fame getting a bronze bust in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Playing along with the NFL Draft weekend in Cleveland, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be enshrining 9 of its new members in a televised special.

The 90-minute Hall of Famer Forever: Enshrinement Special will honor Centennial Class of 2020 members Bobby Dillon, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle and George Young, and also Bill Nunn from the Class of 2021, according to a release from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Airing Saturday, May 1 on NFL Network immediately following draft coverage and Tuesday, May 4 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2, Hall of Fame says the show will feature a video montage of each enshrinee and the unveiling of his bronzed bust that will be placed in the museum after the show.

“Honoring the legacies of these newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in conjunction with the NFL Draft reminds us that the players of today stand on the shoulders of those who came before them,” said David Baker, President & CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He went on to say, “Every player chosen on Draft Weekend can look to these nine men – legends who form a line reaching back to the NFL’s earliest years – and learn important lessons about commitment, courage and excellence to help him in his own journey.”