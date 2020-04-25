NFL Draft: Browns go back to LSU for another pick, Jacob Phillips

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Browns may be ‘LSU of the North’ after going back to the national champions for another draft pick, this time snagging linebacker Jacob Phillips with the 97th overall pick, which they acquired from Houston in the Duke Johnson trade.

Phillips fills another need for the Browns at the linebacker position. He started all 15 games in 2019 for LSU, he led the Tigers with 113 tackles (7.5) for a loss. In 2018, Phillips started 11 of 12 games; he recorded 87 tackles (5.5 loss); he had one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

So far, the Browns have gone all SEC with their draft, selecting one player from Alabama and two from LSU. The Browns now have five former players from LSU, including Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Greedy Williams, Grant Delpit and now Phillips.

The Browns will have three picks coming up on Saturday in day three of the NFL Draft. They include the 115th overall pick in round four, the 160th pick in round five and the 187th pick in round six.

