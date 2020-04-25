NFL Draft Day 3: Browns select tight end Harrison Bryant

Harrison Bryant #40 of the Florida Atlantic Owls in action against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in the first half at FAU Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft and the Cleveland Browns are well on their way to becoming LSU North.

After taking Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills with the 10th over pick, the Browns snatched up LSU safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Jacob Phillips. Add those two with the list of former Tigers already in Cleveland, including Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. and Greedy Williams, and you might as well say Geaux Browns.

“It feels great. Having the LSU connection in the NFL is something that most people probably do not have. Especially since the LSU, the group of guys there are so close, I know that those are the dudes there that will be able to take me under their wing and show me the ropes,” Phillips said.

On Saturday, the Cleveland Browns ended their SEC streak when they selected Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant with the 115th overall pick. The 6-foot-5, 243-pound tight end is an athletic blocker with solid instincts and the potential to be a starter early on in his career.

Round 1, 10th overall: Jedrick Wills, tackle, Alabama

Round 2, 44th overall: Grant Delpit, safety, LSU

Round 3, 88th overall: Jordan Elliott, defensive tackle, Missouri

Round 3, 97th overall: Jacob Phillips, linebacker, LSU

Round 4, 115th overall: Harrison Bryant, tight end, Florida Atlantic

