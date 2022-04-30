CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns made some picks Friday night in 2022’s NFL Draft with more to come on Saturday.

So far, the Browns picked CB Martin Emerson from Mississippi State, DE Alex Wright from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and wide receiver David Bell from Purdue University.

NFL Draft continues Saturday with Rounds 4 through 7 – starting at 12:00 p.m.

Here are the Browns 2022 NFL Draft remaining selections:

Round 4: No. 118

Round 4: No. 128

Round 4: No. 124

Round 6: No. 202 (from the Cowboys)

Round 7: No. 233 (from the Lions)

Round 7: No. 246 (from the Bills)

Eyes remain on what will happen with Baker Mayfield.