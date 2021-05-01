NFL Draft 2021: Cleveland Browns select RB Demetric Felton in Round 6

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Demetric Felton #10 of the UCLA Bruins runs the ball against Chigozie Anusiem #7 of the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at the Rose Bowl on November 15, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns drafted running back Demetric Felton in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Browns selected Felton with the No. 211 overall pick on Saturday.

Felton was used as a wide receiver and running back during his four seasons at UCLA.

He started five of six games last season and amassed 668 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 22 catches for 159 yards and three more scores.

Felton has 1,101 career rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He caught 99 passes for 958 yards and eight touchdowns.

He is the eighth and final player to join the Browns through the 2021 NFL Draft.