Muni Lot to close during draft week, city says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Muni Lot will be temporarily closed while the city prepares for the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to the City of Cleveland, the Municipal Parking Lot will be closed for monthly and transient parking from Tuesday, April 27 through Friday, April 30.

The draft is scheduled to take place from April 29 to May 1. Officials say customer parking will resume on Monday, May 3 after draft festivities conclude.

During the closure, Clevelanders can park in the Willard Park Garage located at 600 Lakeside Avenue. The city says those with monthly passes can present their Municipal parking pass to Willard Park Garage attendants to receive a ticket for free parking.